In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2023 10:02 am / 3 comments

Prior to the official launch of the fourth-generation Toyota Vios last night, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) began accepting orders for the redesigned B-segment sedan from February 24 this year. In the time since the order books opened, the company has announced that it has received more than 5,000 bookings.

This was revealed by UMWT president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy at yesterday’s event. “The response for the all-new Toyota Vios has been phenomenal, with more than 5,000 orders to date made since we announced our order-taking on February 24, 2023. This is a testament to the popularity of the all-new Toyota Vios in the Malaysian market,” he said.

“We are excited to kick off the year with the launch of the all-new Toyota Vios, which represents our commitment to providing our customers with the best quality vehicles and services. We look forward to a promising year ahead, full of opportunities to drive Malaysia’s economic growth and development.” he added.

Now based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture, the latest Vios is offered in two variants, with the base E being priced at RM89,600 on-the-road without insurance, while the top-spec G retails at RM95,500.

Both variants a powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 106 PS (104 hp) and 138 Nm of torque. The mill features DOHC and Dual VVT-i and is paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels.

Available features for the Vios include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, a Qi wireless charger, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and engine start, rain-sensing wipers and a 64-colour ambient lighting system.

Apart from the usual passive safety systems, the Vios range gets a pre-collision system (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane keeping control, pedal misoperation control, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and a 3D panoramic view monitor as standard.

Stepping up to the G adds on lane keeping control, auto high beam and adaptive cruise control. The range-topper was the version of the Vios we tried out in Langkawi before the model’s launch, and you can read our review of it here.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios 1.5G