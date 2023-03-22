In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 22 March 2023 5:02 pm / 0 comments

With Wednesday comes the usual weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuel in Malaysia for the coming week of March 23 to 29, 2023.

Once more, no change to the pump price of RON 97 petrol, and so the premium fuel continues on at the RM3.35 per litre it was at last week.

There is of course no revision to the price of RON 95 petrol – the fuel remains capped at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, diesel prices remain unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 12th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 219th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.