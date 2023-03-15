In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 15 March 2023 5:00 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, and so it’s time again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of March 16 to 22, 2023.

Yet again, there’s no change to the pump price of RON 97 petrol, and so the premium fuel continues on at the RM3.35 per litre it was at last week.

As for RON 95 petrol, the fuel continues on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, diesel prices remain as they are, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 22, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 11th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 218th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.