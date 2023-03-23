In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 March 2023 8:43 am / 0 comments

2023 Yamaha R25 Midnight Star

Just a colour change for the 2023 Yamaha R25 in Malaysia, with pricing remaining unchanged at RM22,998. New colour options for Hong Leong Yamaha Motor’s quarter-litre sportsbike are Midnight Star replacing the 2022 choice of Orange Lynx with Racing Blue carried over to this year.

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration while every R25 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Every purchase of an R25 comes with a Yamaha safety disc lock worth RM100.

No changes otherwise for the R25 in the engine room, with power coming from a DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 249 cc. Power for the R25 is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm with 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

2023 Yamaha R25 Racing Blue

A six-speed gearbox and chain drive gets power to the rear wheel. The R25 is equipped with two-channel ABS and uses single hydraulic discs on the front and rear 17-inch wheels.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock in the back. Tyre sizing is 110/70 front and 140/70 rear rubber with seat height set at 758 mm and with 14.3-litres in the tank, the R25 tips the scales at 160 kg.