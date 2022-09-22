In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2022 3:20 pm / 1 comment

Colour updates for the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 sportsbike and MT-25 naked sports while price for both is now RM22,998 in Malaysia. This is an increase over the previous prices of RM19,998 for the R25 and RM21,500 for the MT-25.

New colour options for next year are Orange Lynx and Racing Blue for the R25 while the MT-25 is available in Cyan Storm and Icon Blue. Otherwise, there are no other changes for this pair of quarter-litre motorcycle from Yamaha.

Power comes from a two-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill displacing 249 cc. Power is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm with the R25 getting 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm while the MT-25 gets 23.6 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

Differences lie in the bodywork, the R25 with its full fairing and the MT25 being a naked sports with 14.3 litre and 14 litre fuel tanks, respectively. Meanwhile, the R25 weighs in at 169 kg while the MT-25 tips the scales at 167 kg.

Other equipment stays the same, with LED lighting throughout and single hydraulic brake discs front and rear with two-channel ABS. Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back, while tyre sizes are 110/70 front and 140/70 rear on 17-inch wheels.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 Orange Lynx