Puspakom will no longer be the only agency providing vehicle inspection services from next year, with the government announcing that it will open up the field to other qualified service providers once the company’s current concession comes to an end on August 31, 2024.
The announcement was made by transport minister Anthony Loke, who said that while Puspakom’s concession will be renewed, it will no longer have the exclusive rights. Presently, Puspakom is the only company handling all mandatory inspections for both commercial and private vehicles in the country.
Loke said that any party that is qualified to handle vehicle inspections and meets the conditions can be appointed to do so. He added that process of inviting interested parties is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.
In a post on his Facebook page, Loke said the matter was decided in a cabinet meeting on March 17, He added that the decision to do so was because the government wanted to promote a competitive vehicle inspection industry as well as increase efficiency.
Loke said that while the cabinet agreed to extend Puspakom’s concession for another 15 years from Sept 1, 2024, the company – which was appointed in 1994 by the government to carry out mandatory vehicle inspections – will have to make improvements defined by the government, requirements that will also apply to any parties appointed to provide vehicle inspection services.
These include providing services in full compliance with the scope, standards and procedures of motor inspection as well as hiring employees who meet the prescribed qualification requirements and using computerised inspection equipment that is regulated and approved by the road transport department (JPJ), the New Straits Times reports.
One of the major gripes about vehicle inspections is the long lead time usually needed to carry out the process – the opening up of the segment with more players should hopefully improve the situation.
Comments
how about spanc0, dare to touch?
spanco already expired several years ago. govt did an open tender, and berjaya group secured the project. however, due to lacking in infrastructre, personnel and process knowhow, that project was given back to spanco.
i am not sure though whether its sold to spanco or berjaya is subletting the jobs to spanco instead.
but this is what going on now.
Ahlokekor….no need go undercover for Spanco.
Just chop it into pieces.U want bumi companies?
There r thousands of them ,waiting ,to be given a chance.
He gets things done and moving… While Wee keeps on barking… Hahaha
Wee wee tengah sibuk pasal telur sebab telur sendiri sudah kena masak.
Telur wee ka siong tumbuh lepas hilang jawatan menteri. Sekarang pembangkang wannabe
Guess some people will plan to pull a sheraton before 2024.
Good job, but y need to wait till 2024? Cannot make it faster meh? Cannot open up b4 the concession end?
No.
Unless you are willing to pay the penalty on behalf of the govt
I think the current concession ends then. Until them it remains a one-company show.
the first agreement was signed in 1994 between government and puspakom (which is a subsidiary of DRB) and part of the it not allowing govt to breach (which includes allowing any other party to be involved as well along with puspakom)
Hahaha. Percaya ye. Cuba tanya berapa tahun konsesi tak revise? Inilah masanya harga naik. Ada ke company nak masuk tender. Macam mana dgn infra? Kalau government support modal utk infra sedapla. Hajaja
Ramai mahu saudara. Tunggu dan lihat