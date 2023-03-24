In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 March 2023 1:32 pm / 14 comments

Puspakom will no longer be the only agency providing vehicle inspection services from next year, with the government announcing that it will open up the field to other qualified service providers once the company’s current concession comes to an end on August 31, 2024.

The announcement was made by transport minister Anthony Loke, who said that while Puspakom’s concession will be renewed, it will no longer have the exclusive rights. Presently, Puspakom is the only company handling all mandatory inspections for both commercial and private vehicles in the country.

Loke said that any party that is qualified to handle vehicle inspections and meets the conditions can be appointed to do so. He added that process of inviting interested parties is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

In a post on his Facebook page, Loke said the matter was decided in a cabinet meeting on March 17, He added that the decision to do so was because the government wanted to promote a competitive vehicle inspection industry as well as increase efficiency.

Loke said that while the cabinet agreed to extend Puspakom’s concession for another 15 years from Sept 1, 2024, the company – which was appointed in 1994 by the government to carry out mandatory vehicle inspections – will have to make improvements defined by the government, requirements that will also apply to any parties appointed to provide vehicle inspection services.

These include providing services in full compliance with the scope, standards and procedures of motor inspection as well as hiring employees who meet the prescribed qualification requirements and using computerised inspection equipment that is regulated and approved by the road transport department (JPJ), the New Straits Times reports.

One of the major gripes about vehicle inspections is the long lead time usually needed to carry out the process – the opening up of the segment with more players should hopefully improve the situation.