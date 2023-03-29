In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 29 March 2023 5:01 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel in Malaysia for the coming week of March 30 to April 5, 2023.

As has been the case since the end of last year, there is no change to the pump price of RON 97 petrol, and as such the premium fuel continues on at the RM3.35 per litre it was at last week.

As for RON 95 petrol, the fuel remains capped at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, diesel prices are also unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 5, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 13th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 220th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.