The government says it is targeting to have a total of 1.5 million electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by 2040, well up from a target of 90,000 units visualised previously, Bernama reports.

According to natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the new target comes following a fast-growing shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs on a global level.

As such, the projections for Malaysia have also been revised, with the new target a significant increase from that defined earlier by the planning and implementation committee for electricity supply and tariff (JPPPET), which was to have 90,000 EVs on Malaysian roads by 2040.

“As we foresee that there will be pressure from developed countries to ‘migrate’ to electric vehicles, we need to be more prepared. On that basis, this will be depicted in targets in relation to (the construction of) charging stations, built by for example, Gentari, Tenaga Nasional and also private companies nationwide, in an effort to help towards electrification,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) on the government’s comprehensive approach to ensure the effectiveness of the Long Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) during the question and answer session in parliament.

In December last year, minister of international trade and industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that the country had outlined a national target of having 15% of the total industry volume (TIV) made up of EVs and hybrids by 2030, and to 38% by 2040.