The transport ministry says it has no plans to raise the payment rate for the road charge imposed on Singapore-registered vehicles coming into the country. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the current per-entry road charge payment of RM20 will be retained, as Bernama reports.

He said this was because raising the road charge will cause the Singapore government to impose a higher payment on Malaysian vehicles entering the republic. “So we need to consider these consequences. We also want to encourage more Singapore tourists to Johor and contribute to the economy, so there are no plans to raise the rate,” he said.

Loke said this in response to a question from reporters about Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad’s suggestion that the government should increase the road charge rate for Singapore-registered vehicles. Pandak was reported to have said that raising the rate should be considered as it was still low compared to the exchange rate with Singapore.

In November 2016, Malaysia imposed a fee on all foreign-registered private vehicles (excluding motorcycles) entering Malaysia, with RM20 being charged each time a vehicle entered the country.

In February 2017, Singapore matched that rate, imposing a higher reciprocal road charge (RRC) of SGD6.40 (RM20, at that exchange rate then) on foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoints. Both road charge fees are part of each country’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) programme.