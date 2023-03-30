Puspakom has released the April 2023 schedule for its mobile inspection unit for Peninsular Malaysia, and off-site testing for Sabah and Sarawak.
The mobile inspection unit truck will visit Perak, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan. The purpose of this initiative is to serve those living far away from Puspakom branches. Services offered include routine, transfer of ownership and voluntary vehicle inspections, among other tests. Gua Musang in Kelantan makes a return this month.
There’s no fancy “transformers” truck in East Malaysia, but personnel and equipment for off-site tests will visit Ranau, Kota Belud, Semporna, Kunak, Kapit, Limbang, Lawas and Marudi, among other smaller towns in Sabah and Sarawak. Note that Kudat is again not in this month’s list – one can visit Puspakom in Kota Marudu, which requires an appointment.
The vehicle inspection company says that customers can go straight to the stated locations at the set dates, without needing to make an online appointment, as one would normally have to do for Puspakom branches. The mobile inspection unit’s normal operation hours are from 8am to 6pm, but some are from 8am to 1pm (marked in red), so check first before heading there.
Comments
i should share my experience of the effectiveness of this so called “Mobile Truck Service”by Puspakom. i was went to the March scheduled which fall on 7th-10th March in Stesen Bas FeldaJaya, Jempol. I went there on Wednesday for ownership transferred inspection and they told today’s job is done. They only accept 10 passenger cars inspection. The officer told the Thursday’s quota car to be inspected are already “que” there, no more for others car, and the 10th March 2023, Friday, there is Club Prix event next to it , so they are being told to cut off the service. I was thinking what the hack service you are offer? Recently it is good suggested by MOT for opened to 3rd party to give this service, if not it is very hard time for those living in no Puspakom station area and wait for this only once 1 month so called “Mobile Service” to come! It is hopeless at all!