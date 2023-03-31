In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 March 2023 11:34 am / 0 comments

Currently intended for the China motorcycle market is the 2023 CFMoto Patio XO-1 mini bike. Taking the looks of a 1980s endurance racing motorcycle, the Patio Xo-1 comes with a unique dual headlight design.

From the CFMoto press release, the round LED headlights, with separate ‘O’ and ‘X’ inserts, are inspired by the two typical buttons on a gamepad. There are three colour options offered – Nebula White, Fiery Red and Moss Green.

The Papio XO-1 carries a single-cylinder 125 cc air-cooled engine, producing 9.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 7.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Papio XO-1 joins CFMoto’s existing mini moto, the ST-125 and there is no word as yet of this model will make it to the international market.