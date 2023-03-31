In International News / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2023 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Energy solutions provider Gentari is fortifying its commitment to decarbonisation overseas with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with electric mobility provider MoEVing Urban Technology as well as with logistics company Gati, both from India.

The signing with MoEVing is for the provision of 1,000 three-wheeler and 500 four-wheeler electric cargo vehicles on a subscription basis; this was signed with Gentari CEO for green mobility solutions in India Abhishek Dabas and MoEVing founder and CEO Vikash Mishra.

Through its affiliated entity Amplus Power Supply, Gentari signed an MoU with Tata Motors in 2022 for the delivery of 5,000 Tata Ace EV small commercial vehicles over a three-year period, of which 1,000 units are to be delivered in the first year in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata, according to Gentari.

A vehicle handover ceremony was held at the 8th Smart Cities India Expo – where Gentari is the official green mobility solutions partner – to mark the delivery of the first batch of 100 trucks, officiated between Gentari chief green mobility officer Shah Yang Razalli and Tata Motors senior general manager of small commercial vehicles product line Ashish Tandon.

“We are excited to work with Gentari to deploy three- and four-wheeler commercial electric vehicles across India to reduce the carbon footprint of deliveries. With our operations, charging and maintenance footprint spanning across India, we hope to bring change on-ground and electrify deliveries for e-commerce, e-grocery, the logistics segment and now also [for] large FMCG and traditional companies,”the CEO of MoEVing said.

Separately, Gentari also signed an MoU with Gati to provide 500 electric cargo vehicles through its vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) offering. This signing was between Gentari CEO for green mobility solutions in India Abhishek Dabas and Gati chief transformation officer Charles Devlin D’Costa.

The Gentari VaaS model in India has featured more than 220 EVs and over 100 charging points as of 2022, and in June that year the company announced its development of a VaaS clean fleet solution in Malaysia with Eclimo Motors which provides electric scooters.