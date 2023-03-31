In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2023 7:16 pm / 0 comments

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N continues to undergo development, and the Korean manufacturer has released teaser footage of the high-performance EV running alongside the i20 N WRC, its current World Rally Championship entry.

In this recently released video on its YouTube channel, Hyundai shows the all-electric hatchback going for a spot of tandem drifting with the i20 N WRC, which itself is electrified and its 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol combustion engine is aided by a 134 hp/180 Nm motor generator unit (MGU) for a combined output of up to 500 hp in short bursts.

Selected members of Australian media outlets which were offered the opportunity to test the Ioniq 5 N prototype reported a larger battery to the tune of around 80 kWh, slightly more power than the Kia EV6 GT (which is no slouch at all, with 585 PS/740 Nm propelling the Kia from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds).

As such, this would make the Ioniq 5 N even more powerful than the WRC entry; the Ioniq 5 N will also get electronically controlled variable dampers, e-LSD, variable torque control, and a drift mode.

Onboard the Ioniq 5 N will be the “N e-Shift” programme that aims to replicate the sensations of a dual-clutch transmission shifting gears in a combustion-powered Hyundai N model, while “N Sound +” aims to deliver gearbox and engine sounds.

From earlier details previously revealed about the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, the carmaker has revealed that it will come with a selection of features to give the battery-electric car some characteristics of a traditional ICE-powered vehicle with a dual-clutch transmission.

What do you think of a sportier, even more potent Ioniq 5 that is already on sale in Malaysia? How much more beyond the Ioniq 5 Max’s price tag of RM270,408 do you think the Ioniq 5 N will be priced?

