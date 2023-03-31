In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2023 9:58 am / 3 comments

Since the release of Gran Turismo 7 in March last year, Polyphony Digital has released several updates that add new cars to the racing game. Provided you have enough credits, you can purchase and drive cars like the Porsche Cayman GT4, Bugatti Chiron, Nissan Silvia or even many of the Vision Gran Turismo concepts.

Recently, the game’s developer dropped Update 1.31, which adds five new cars to the mix for players to enjoy. It’s all properly exciting stuff, including the Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM race car, Porsche 959, 904 Porsche Carrera GTS, a Mazda 3 and finally, a Toyota Alphard!

Yes, Japan’s premium MPV has made it into Gran Turismo 7, and unlike some of the other cars in the game, this one won’t cost hundreds of thousands of credits. For just 75,000 credits, you can get the Alphard in Executive Lounge specification and with a 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol V6 engine making 296 hp at 6,500 rpm and 361 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

With other aspects taken into consideration, the Alphard has a PP (Performance Points) rating of 394.88. Of course, with the in-game tuning options, you can increase the performance of the Alphard, which is the first MPV in the game, to make it more competitive in a race.

Update 1.31 also adds two new layouts of the Nürburgring – Endurance and Sprint – for you to try out, so if you own the game, buy the Alphard, modify it and get it on track as soon as possible.