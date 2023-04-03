In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 April 2023 12:10 pm / 3 comments

The 2023 BMW X7 facelift (or Life Cycle Impulse) was launched in Malaysia last month and is currently offered in a sole xDrive40i Pure Excellence variant, which is the car featured in this gallery. Locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia, the updated Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) retails for RM611,460 on-the-road without insurance, which includes a standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

If you want the extended five-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled service package, the price goes up to RM654,800. Also included with the purchase is BMW roadside assistance and accident hotline and a BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

In terms of visual changes, the X7 now comes with a double-slat kidney grille and dual-tier headlamps, the latter featuring slim daytime running lights in the upper portion and adaptive matrix LEDs below. The bumper also gets a redesign for a more aggressive look, while the rear sports new L-shaped taillights that come with 3D sculpting, horizontal indicators and side graphics – a chrome bar links the clusters.

Inside, the BMW Curved Display makes its way into the large SUV, bringing with it a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, both powered by BMW Operating System 8. There are also reshaped air vents, with those located in the centre of the dash being a lot slimmer than before, and just like in the latest 3 Series, the favourites row has been omitted.

Similarly, a small switch replaces the previous gear selector on the centre console, which retains many familiar controls like the iDrive controller. As part of the standard Crafted Clarity package, several interior elements, you’ll find glass application for several interior elements like said gear selector switch.

The cabin is also furnished with Lindenwood Fineline fine wood trim, M Headliner Alcantara anthracite, Sensafin upholstery and an illuminated ambient light strip below the trim finishers. There’s also a Sky Lounge panoramic roof that ties into the ambient lighting system. One significant change from the previous X7 is the six-seat layout with individual captain chairs in the second row instead of a full bench to create a seven-seater.

Driver assistance systems include Parking Assistant Professional and Driving Assistant. which includes lane departure warning, lane change warning with active steering intervention, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision prevention with exit warning, speed limit info and manual speed limit assist in its kitbag. Also included is the Reversing Assistant Professional, which records up to the last 200 metres covered.

The xDrive40i powertrain in the X7 is made up of a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine operating on the Miller cycle that serves up 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 520 Nm (can be boosted momentarily to 540 Nm), which is an improvement of 47 PS (47 hp or 35 kW) and 70 Nm from before.

Click to enlarge

Also new is the 48-volt mild hybrid system that adds an electric motor rated at 12 PS (12 hp or 9 kW) and 200 Nm to the housing of the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. Along with an xDrive all-wheel drive system, performance figures are a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed.

As before, two-axle air suspension is part of the standard kit, along with Executive Drive Pro (includes active roll stabilisation) and Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering). The wheels are new though, being 22-inch V-spoke style 756 alloys instead of the previous Y-spoke style 758 units.

Five exterior colours are available for the facelifted X7, and these are Sparkling Copper Grey Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and Black Sapphire Metallic. As for the interior, two colour schemes are available – Black and Cognac.