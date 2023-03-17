In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 March 2023 11:57 am / 2 comments

BMW Malaysia has announced the debut of the G07 BMW X7 facelift. The automaker’s largest Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), first introduced in 2018 and updated last year, and now arrives in Malaysia as a locally-assembled xDrive40i Pure Excellence six-seater variant.

Exterior changes are led by a new double-slat kidney grille and horizontally-split LED headlamps, with the upper portion housing daytime running lights and indicators and the lower part of the assembly containing standard adaptive matrix LEDs. The front bumper has also been reprofiled accordingly. At the back, the new L-shaped taillights that come with 3D sculpting, horizontal indicators and side graphics.

Inside, the X7 now features the BMW Curved Display as part of its interior revisions, introducing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen, both powered by BMW Operating System 8, as standard fit. The air vents have also been reshaped, with those located in the centre of the dash being a lot slimmer than before.

The local specification sees the cabin being dressed in ‘Lindenwood Fineline’ fine wood trim and M Headliner ‘Alcantara’ anthracite, and also making its way on is an illuminated ambient light strip below the trim finishers, which provides a welcome light carpet for the front entrance areas on both sides. As before, the X7 features a panoramic roof.

Presented in a six-seater configuration, with individual captain seats in the second row, the seats are finished in new Sensafin upholstery with decorative stitching as standard. Additionally, the large panoramic glass roof provides a brighter and airier interior ambience. As for luggage capacity, the New BMW X7 provides up to 750 litres of boot space with its third-row seat folded down.

The xDrive40i continues to be equipped with a B58-family 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six engine operating on the Miller cycle, although output has been bumped up – the mill now offers 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 520 Nm (can be boosted momentarily to 540 Nm), an improvement of 47 PS (47 hp or 35 kW) and 70 Nm from before.

The X7 now also features a 48-volt mild hybrid system in the form of an electric motor rated at 12 PS (12 hp or 9 kW) and 200 Nm, located in the housing of the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed.

Standard fit driver assistance systems include Parking Assistant Professional and Driving Assistant. which includes lane departure warning, lane change warning with active steering intervention, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision prevention with exit warning, speed limit info and manual speed limit assist in its kitbag. Also included is the Reversing Assistant Professional, which records up to the last 200 metres covered.

Five exterior colours are available for the facelifted X7, and these are Sparkling Copper Grey Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and Black Sapphire Metallic. As for the interior, two colour schemes are available – Sensafin Black and Sensafin Cognac.

Finally, pricing. The facelifted BMW X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence is priced at RM654,800 on the road, without insurance, complete with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled service programme package. Also included with the purchase is BMW roadside assistance and accident hotline and a BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.