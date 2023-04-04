In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 4 April 2023 4:32 pm / 5 comments

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the next model in the German carmaker’s line-up to receive a facelift to ensure the X167 remains competitive against the BMW X7, which got its update last April. Set to go on sale this year in Europe from the end of October and in the United States from mid-September, the three-row SUV will continue to be offered in standard, AMG and Maybach versions.

Visual updates for the regular GLS include a new front grille with four horizontal louvres finished in Silver Shadow. The revised apron takes inspiration from the recently facelifted GLE, with gloss black trim surrounding the corner air inlets, while the faux underguard has also been redesigned.

As for the AMG version, it comes with a Panamericana grille sporting vertical louvres as well as a more expressive front and rear bumper – the latter integrates a diffuser and quad exhausts. The ultra-lux Maybach model is distinguished by the many thin louvres on its front grille, which is accompanied by a new front apron that no longer has wide-width intake. Instead, there’s now a large chrome central inlet flanked by two side inlets bearing the Maybach pattern.

As for the rear, the taillight graphics have been changed to feature three horizontal blocks instead of the angular rings of the pre-facelift model – this is standard for all three versions of the GLS. Naturally, there are more options for customers to choose from, including new colour themes and wheel designs.

The carmaker also pointed out that most GLS owners “only travel on paved roads or in easy to moderately difficult off-road terrain.” As such, the Off-Road Engineering package has been tweaked to include an underride guard as well as 30 mm more ground clearance.

Inside, you’ll still find enough seats for seven people and a dashboard design that looks very familiar, although there are some revisions. For instance, the GLS gets an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with a new look for the displays and can be configured with three different styles.

In ‘Off-Road Mode’, the MBUX will show relevant information such as gradient, lateral inclination, a compass and steering angle to keep the driver informed. With the standard Parking Package that includes a 360-degree camera, users also have access to a ‘transparent bonnet’ function that shows a virtual view under the front of the SUV.

Other changes include the latest steering wheel generation with touch controls on the spokes, two optional USB ports with 100 watts of output in the rear of the centre console, an updated MBUX Multi-Seat Entertainment system and Energizing Air Control to filter against fine dust and other pollutants. Depending on the version of the GLS you go with, new interior trim and upholsteries are offered, with plenty of personalisation options available for customers to spend their money on.

For those who will be hauling, the GLS has enough pulling power for a trailer load up to 3.5 tonnes and a tongue weight of up to 140 kg. A new Trailer Manoeuvring Assist system has been added too, with a route planning function available to find optimised pathing when travelling with a trailer.

This is made possible by the GLS’ powertrains, of which there are quite a number to choose from. For the regular GLS, there’s the GLS 450 4Matic that features a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine making 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm.

This is followed by the GLS 580 4Matic with a 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 that serves up 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 730 Nm from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. Both petrol engines come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that has an integrated starter alternator (ISG) to provide 20 PS (20 hp) and 200 Nm of boost in the GLS 450 4Matic or 22 PS (21 hp or 16 kW) and 250 Nm in the GLS 580 4Matic.

The ISG with the lesser output figures is also used for the two turbodiesel variants of the GLS that are powered by a 2.9 litre straight-six. With the GLS 350d 4Matic, the mill makes 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) from 3,600 to 4,800 rpm and 650 Nm from 1,350 to 3,200 rpm, while the GLS 450d 4Matic offers 367 PS (362 hp or 270 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 750 Nm from 1,350 to 2,800 rpm.

If you want the Maybach, it only comes in GLS 600 4Matic guise that uses the same engine as the GLS 580 4Matic, albeit tuned to deliver 557 PS (550 hp or 410 kW) and 730 Nm. The AMG also gets a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, and being the high-performance version of the GLS, its outputs are the highest at 612 PS (603 hp) from 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 850 Nm from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm.

All variants of the GLS comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard. Mercedes-Benz did point out that the active roll stabilisation and air suspension for the GLS have had their software updated as part of the facelift. For performance times, they are as follows: