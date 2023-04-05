In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 5 April 2023 2:57 pm / 4 comments

The Lotus Eletre fully electric SUV has been sighted by paultan.org reader Alfred Lim, in what appears to be the Bukit Jelutong area in Selangor. Shown here in yellow, as was the case at its global unveiling in March last year, the Eletre has been confirmed for arrival in Malaysia, and it will do so in three variants – the 603 hp/710 Nm single-motor Eletre and Eletre S, as well as the 905 hp/985 Nm dual-motor Eletre R.

We now also have a date for the battery-electric SUV’s local unveiling, and that is April 13, which is next week, as posted on the Lotus Cars Malaysia Facebook page with the accompanying silhouette of what should be that of that of the Eletre.

The fully electric Eletre is around the size of a Lamborghini Urus, which, given its bodystyle, wears a not entirely dissimilar shape as well. The base Eletre and Eletre S are powered by a 112 kWh battery that feeds a single rear-mounted motor producing the aforementioned 603 hp and 710 Nm of torque, propelling the tall Lotus from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, the 80-120km/h overtaking measure in 2.2 seconds while top speed is 258 km/h; its claimed WLTP range is 600 km.

The top Eletre R variant features dual motors with does 0-100 km/h in just 2.95 seconds while the 80-120 km/h gap is done in under 1.9 seconds. Top speed for the Eletre R is 265 km/h, and its claimed WLTP range from the same 112 kWh is 490 km. In all variants, an 800-volt architecture enables a 10-80% quick charge capability in just 20 minutes, described simply as via a DC connection.

Word we have received on Eletre pricing in Malaysia is that even the top Eletre R variant will not breach the RM1 million threshold, even with all options selected. Indicative pricing for the base of the range is therefore even lower, and is said to be from RM630k, thanks in large part to the EV duty incentives currently in play in Malaysia.

For those with the funds ready, the Lotus Eletre appears to be good value considering the performance on offer, and it seems more than a few Malaysians are in agreement; according to our sources, the Eletre has collected more than 100 orders as of last month despite no prior marketing activity by Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM).

