5 April 2023

Have you ever gotten out of your car and feel a slight shock when you close the door? That is static electricity, and it can pose a fire hazard when you’re pumping fuel as shown in a reaction video posted by Shell Malaysia Trading managing director Shairan Huzani Husain, who is also known affectionately as Pak Cik Shell.

In the video, we can see a driver fuelling up a car like normal, but after inserting the fuel nozzle, she proceeds to sit inside the car with the door open before stepping back out. As she reaches for the nozzle again, a fire breaks out near the fuel filler neck.

The advice given in the video is to discharge the static electricity on your body by touching a metal surface with your bare hands before attempting to hold the fuel nozzle – this should also be done if you re-enter the car and exit again. If a flash fire does occur, immediately press the emergency stop button on the fuel pump.

When you pull into a petrol station to refuel your vehicle, some of the static electricity that your body picked up in the car is dissipated several times as you open and close the car door, open the fuel door as well as when you touch the fuel pump and nozzle.

However, if you get back into your car during fuelling, static electricity can be generated due to the friction between the car seat material and your clothing. If this isn’t dissipated by touching a metal surface (anything but the fuel nozzle), it greatly increases the potential for a flash fire. It’s a simple thing to do and can help prevent a scary moment as shown in the video.



