5 April 2023

It’s Wednesday once more, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels in the country for the coming week of April 6 to 12, 2023.

No change is registered for the price of RON 97 petrol this week, therefore the premium grade of petrol continues at its present rate of RM3.35 per litre that is carried over from last week, itself remaining unchanged since the end of last year.

The same applies to RON 95 petrol, which stays capped at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Similarly, diesel fuels continue unchanged in their prices, where the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends stay at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend also continues at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 12, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 14th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 221st in total since it was first introduced at the beginning of 2019.