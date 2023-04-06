In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 April 2023 12:09 pm / 0 comments

Commemorating this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) is the 2023 Triumph T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition. To be produced in a limited run of 250 units worldwide, the T120 Black DGR celebrates 10 years of Triumph’s involvement with DGR which creates awareness for men’s health.

The DGR T120 Black comes in a special Phantom Black and Crystal White two-tone paint scheme, with custom DGR logo on the tank and side panels, hand painted gold detailing and brown seat. The paint scheme is inspired by a man’s dress suit, following the “dressing dapper” theme of the DGR.

Each unit comes with a numbered certificate, signed by DGR founder Mark Hawwa and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. For the very first T120 Black DGR with the “001” edition number, it will be presented during this year’s DGR to the highest fund raised for the 2023 DGR.

Otherwise, the T1120 Black DGR remains the same as the catalogue model, with liquid-cooled, eight-valve, SOHC parallel-twin displacing 1,200 cc. Power for the T120 is rated at 78.9 hp at 6,550 rpm with 105 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

Updated in 2021, the current generation T120 is seven kg lighter than the previous model at 236 kg. A lighter crankshaft with optimised clutch and balancer shafts reduces engine inertia, improving throttle response.