10 April 2023

The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) has announced that Azrul Reza Aziz has commenced in his role as chief executive officer of the firm from today, April 10, 2023.

Azrul was most recently the Group CEO of UPMHoldings Group, the business and commercial arm of University Putra Malaysia (UPM) where he held the post from Jan 2021 to April 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his time with automotive-related companies, Azrul was chief strategy officer at Naza Corporation from January 2018 until December 2020. Also in the automotive realm earlier on, he was a technical engineer with Sisma Auto in the second half of 2004.