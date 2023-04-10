In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 April 2023 1:16 pm / 5 comments

We’ve seen these kind of scams before, but here’s a reminder that it’s still a thing, it’s still happening. This video, originally posted up by one Jerry Lim and then shared on Facebook groups, shows a boy diving into the path of a moving car to possibly create a fake incident. In no time, other actors appear out of nowhere to assist the ‘victim’, probably doubling up as ‘witnesses’.

In the case of the foreigner attempting the scam last year, he at least ‘put his body on the line’ by launching himself into the car’s bonnet/windscreen. The main actor here sees a car coming and appears to ‘dive’ into the vehicle’s path and not the vehicle itself, almost like crawling on the road. Not sure if contact was even made.

But the problem for us drivers is that there need not be actual injury or even contact for fingers to be pointed at you for ‘running into a kid’. Never mind that the kids could be doing illegal things and extortion, you’re the car driver and you’re automatically in the wrong in the eyes of the many.

Dah tak hidup lagi ke budak ni. Video jerry lim Posted by Nas Khalid on Sunday, 9 April 2023

While this is most likely a scam, in some actual accidents, the driver might even get physically harmed by a mob, never mind if he was in the wrong or not. If memory serves right, a lorry driver involved in a recent fatal accident with a motorcycle was beaten up pretty badly by onlookers. Imagine if someone shouts “dia langgar budak” and mob rule kicks in?

These kids should be taken off the roads, and if it established that it’s a deliberate scam, some form of punishment must be meted out as a deterrent, perhaps to their parents, before actual injury or death happens if the act goes wrong. Here’s hoping that the police will act accordingly.

What can we as drivers do? Unfortunately, nothing much when people decide to dive into your path and use a mini mob to make you look guilty. But if you have a dashcam, the scam won’t work as their deeds are clear, as is the case here. So, if you don’t already have one, get a dashcam installed to protect yourself, and always be alert.

