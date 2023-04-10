In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 April 2023 12:55 pm / 3 comments

The transport ministry has announced that drivers in the public service vehicle (PSV) and goods vehicle license (GDL) categories will no longer have to sit for a theory examination to obtain a vocational driving licence.

Announcing the change earlier today, transport minister Anthony Loke said the theory aspect for the vocational driving licence will now be carried out as online classes. He added that it is only necessary to sit and complete the existing theory class before the PSV license is issued.

“In line with the transport ministry’s digitisation intentions, the implementation of theory classes for all vocational license categories can now be performed online, either through a platform provided by the road transport department (JPJ), driving institutes or a qualified intermediary business company that has been regulated by JPJ. The existing theory class time period is maintained,” he said.

He said that any driving institute or intermediary business company will have to utilise the online vocational license theory class teaching module/syllabus that has been set by JPJ in full. The department will also regulate theory classes to ensure the validity and integrity of candidates

Loke added that candidate attendance data and information will be integrated with the MySIKAP system to enable vocational licenses to be issued directly to candidates without requiring a physical presence at a JPJ counter.

“However, candidates for the PSV license category for buses and GDL for articulated trucks are still required to undergo training and pass a practical test before they can obtain a vocational license,” he said.