In Local News / By Mick Chan / 10 April 2023 10:59 am / 2 comments

Puspakom will be holding Voluntary Vehicle Inspection (VVI) service for private vehicles from today, April 10 until April 23, 2023 in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, it has announced in a statement.

Vehicle owners who want to receive the Voluntary Vehicle Inspection service for their vehicles may do so on a walk-in basis at any Puspakom outlet nationwide from 8am to 5pm, with the exception of the Shah Alam, Taman Bukit Maluri and Pasir Gudang branches.

The further enliven the campaign, Puspakom will be holding a simple contest alongside the deployment of mobile inspection units for the free-of-charge VVIs at selected locations; these will be at Wisma DRB-Hicom and MMU Cyberjaya (for staff only) on April 11, in Setia Alam Impian on April 12 and at Lotus’s Ara Damansara on April 19. Hours of operation at these mobile inspection unit locations will be from 9am to 4pm.

The VVIs will focus of safety-related aspects of a vehicle such as brakes, tyres, side-slip testing, suspension, emissions, lights, undercarriage and bodyshell and window tints, among others, said Puspakom.

The free-of-charge inspection campaign in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season is aimed at helping vehicle owners know the condition of their vehicles through inspections with computerised equipment at Puspakom, which can then inform owners of the required maintenance, said Puspakom CEO Mohammed Shukor Ismail.

The campaign is also one of Puspakom’s efforts in raising awareness among the public for the importance of vehicle safety, especially during the festive season, Shukor added.