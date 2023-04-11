In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 11 April 2023 9:39 am / 0 comments

Pic by mirztranzittourizm, shared by Rapid KL

Rapid KL has announced the discontinuation of its T851 free shuttle bus service from KL Sentral to parliament today, April 11, as the current parliament session ends.

The ‘Bas Parlimen’ was introduced in February to take people from KL Sentral and the carpark at Taman Botani Perdana to the parliament. It was to solve the issue of lack of parking at parliament. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, 2,000 cars enter parliament on average every day that it is in sitting, but there are only 500 parking bays.

“This means that three-quarters of cars that enter parliament will find it hard to find parking unless you come very, very early. This also affects those who have work at parliament, including the media and officers, who are forced to line up for a very long time every morning to enter parliament and to take their safety passes,” he said then, adding that the process of entering parliament can take up to an hour.

Provided by Prasarana at a cost of RM800 per day per bus, the T851 route starts at KL Sentral’s ERL departure side and heads to the Taman Botani Perdana multi-storey carpark before going to parliament. The Lake Gardens carpark is the nearest big parking facility to parliament. The frequency is every 30 minutes during peak hours and every hour during non-peak hours.