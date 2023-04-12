In Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 April 2023 4:22 pm / 0 comments

The Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in Dewan Negara today, having been passed unanimously after the bill was debated by nine senators yesterday, Bernama has reported.

The Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) was amended in order to provide for decisions made by the government involving the regulation of goods vehicle services, including the use of motorcycles in p-hailing services, deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said.

“We are aware of the issue of manipulation of p-hailing workers’ income and this is also why the government decided to regulate this industry. In the future, [related issues] will be regulated by APAD,” he said in his winding-up speech in Dewan Negara today.

Also passed today is the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023, which aims to provide for p-hailing vehicles as goods vehicles which are subject to an intermediary business license.

The transport ministry has drawn up a draft curriculum together with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) for p-hailing riders to obtain a vocational license. “One of the main scopes that will be included is understanding the difference in risk as a [parcel] sender compared to a normal user,” Hasbi said.

The curriculum, or syllabus can be offered by by driving institutes and p-hailing service providers, but this will be fully monitored and regulated by the road transport department (JPJ), according to Bernama.