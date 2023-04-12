In Local News / By Paul Tan / 12 April 2023 4:03 pm / 0 comments

Gentari has launched a 60 kW DC charger at Hotel Perdana in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, making it the first 24/7 publicly accessible DC charger in Kelantan. Previously Kelantan hosted two DC chargers, but they’re both in car showrooms which aren’t 24/7 accessible.

The charger is also the first launched in collaboration with PNB, which will be installing a total of 59 chargers across 18 PNB properties by the end of 2023.

The 60 kW charger costs RM1.40 per minute to use. It has dual guns, so if a single EV is using it, it’s able to dispense up to 60 kW. However note that this will reduce to 30 kW per gun if two EVs are using it, but the charge per EV will still be the same RM1.40 per minute.

Complementing the 60 kW charger are two AC chargers rated at 11 kW and 22 kW. Both AC chargers are priced at RM0.15 per minute.

In conjunction with the launching, Hotel Perdana Kota Bharu will give a complimentary cup of coffee and croissant to EV users who charge their vehicle at the hotel. This promotional offer will last for 2 months from the launch date on April 9.

The next deployments at PNB properties will be at the Villea Rompin Resort & Golf in Kuala Rompin, Pahang, Plaza Pelangi, Pelangi Leisure Mall and Perling Mall in Johor Bahru, Johor, Menara PNB in Kuala Lumpur and 12 other properties.