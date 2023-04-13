In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2023 2:46 pm / 2 comments

The ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) has been renamed as the ministry of investment, trade and industry, retaining its acronym. Announcing this via a statement, it said that the decision to rebrand the ministry was made by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a cabinet meeting on April 5.

The ministry said its rebranding coincides with its function of being responsible for foreign investment and developing local investment as well as strengthening international trade and empowering sustainable industrial development in the country.

It added that this decision is also in line with the government’s aspirations to further boost investment promotion activities as outlined under the National Investment Aspiration for continued development to rebuild the national economy.

The ministry, which is presently being led by Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, said that it will continue to expand the country’s international trade network and work towards attracting new investments.