The road leading to Genting Highlands has seen yet another crash, this recent one having happened on Sunday morning according to date and time stamp on the dashcam footage shared on Twitter.
The vehicle involved is an FD-generation Honda Civic, which was shown being driven together with a Toyota Mark X and the camera vehicle. It was not clear from the video if the drivers of the trio of cars were already acquainted, though the ensuing crash saw both the camera car and the Mark X in front stop immediately after.
Given the footage, this appears to be a single-vehicle incident, fortunately with other other road user involved. Nonetheless, driving without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road is an offence according to Section 43 in Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987.
The danger of driving in such a manner is clear, and it could have turned out worse. Where the crash eventually took place is on a road shared with the public, after all, and if one feels the need to cut across lanes in order to negotiate a bend, then it is being driven with too much speed. As for the crashed FD Civic, its driver appeared to apply the brakes well into the left-hand bend where the crash occurred.
When the car is already turning – especially at speed – there is weight transfer from one side of the vehicle to the other, and braking that late, that deep suggests the bend was tighter than the driver anticipated, and that also adds to the severity of the weight transfer, in this case taken to the point of no return.
Among driving enthusiasts, we all love to exercise our machines every now and then, but we must remember to take due care. When on any road shared with others, always drive with lots in reserve – your vehicle’s ability, and your own as a driver – which means to drive only as quickly as you can be certain of successfully taking corrective or evasive action.
Ultimately, to really exercise your vehicle and your skill, head over to a gymkhana or track day event. The hillside route is popular not just with enthusiasts but also as a tourist attraction that draws a broad cross-section of the public, and any such incident will lead to lane closures that will lead to congestion.
When these involve cars associated with enthusiasts, such as by being modified, attracts attention to any group of motoring enthusiasts, which will reflect in some way on the enthusiast community at large. Genting Highlands in particular has turned away groups of cars and motorcycles in the past.
Please drive carefully if you are not pro.
Don’t reckless overspending speedlimit,
And eating lanes even there if there is no car.
Tasty?
Also consider limits of the car, cheap FWD eco-box from late 2000s, obviously much less capable than current sports cars. Wathced the video, didn’t seem that aggressive. Looks like a proper sports car or better tires could’ve handled that
Everybody knows that the Civic is capable of low speeds only, as it was designed in very strictly speed-limited Japan (110km/h).
The driver had to know that before racing uphill to Genting.
Not if Type R
Yes, we can see how capable Type R is when we watch the video and the pics.
The problem Genting Speed Limit is only 50km/h?
https://paultan.org/2020/01/13/dont-take-racing-to-the-streets-take-it-to-the-track/
Orang tu dah mati x ? Kalao belum jail dia je
IMHO all protégés emulating the good example of Why Asked Kong testing car going up down getting road right?
Yeah, it just setting a bad example. Should be reprimanded for his actions too.
I’m surprised your comment went through. I’ve named before and it was deleted by a certain someone. Probably to protect PT from potential legal issues.
we ex-racing driver(s) always practice testing cars officially unofficially on sepang racing circuit only never on any public road
There are no angels here. Cam car is also modded and can see the aftermarket boost meter dials reflected on his windscreen.
the Power of Dream
nasib dia baik laah…nak kata pun berlumba bersama sama pun…speed dalam recorder .. 48 km/h sahaja…
Orang naik genting Happy happy untuk berromen, paku memaku, judi , mabuk , shopping tapi yang nie buat lawak gila atas jalan….bodoh tahap tahi…nasib baik tak ada yang jadi mangsa pasal pundek nie
As I tell my daughter, driving fast is the easy part – just press the throttle harder. Hard part is doing it in a controlled fashion – watch the apexes and understand the amount you have on hand
Maybe he want a good reason to change the newest Civic…?
“Your Honda is equipped with a Traction Control System (TCS) to assist you in maintaining traction while driving slowly on loose or slippery surfaces. The TCS assists only in low-speed, low-traction conditions; up to approximately 18 mph (30 km/h). TCS monitors the speed of all four wheels.” (techinfo.honda.com)
To be on the safe side, Honda owners should never go faster than 30km/h to enjoy TCS.
Only I can race dangerously in public roads. You think you are me?
Genting road is for reckless drivers no money go track racing.
More and more youtuber making video driving drastically pushing corners with over 100km/hr naik genting. Please don’t even u think u process uncle ys skills, 1 day u crashed and lost your precious life.
And these are with supposed ‘underpowered’ cars. There was one richie rich kid speeding in KL/bangsar roads on youtube with his C43 ._.;;; (This was nearly a year ago)
The best part? Virtually all the comments there was egging him on despite him recording himself almost hitting standstill traffic TWICE.
These systems have come a long way since 2008, when this car was produced. And not all TCS from all manufacturers are created equal. I’m convinced the manouvre he did in the video,would be possible or at least easier to correct in a better handling car.
tayar cap ayam (Viking)
I see alot of youtubers or car reviewers go Genting driving recklessly testing new cars and so on.. No doubt promoting these kind of reckless driving.. We all know who they are
why do drivers need to show off their ‘driving skills’ on public roads is beyond me.