In Local News / By Mick Chan / 17 April 2023 11:00 am / 28 comments

Terciduk beb Video kredit Inforoadblock Posted by funtasticko.net on Sunday, 16 April 2023

The road leading to Genting Highlands has seen yet another crash, this recent one having happened on Sunday morning according to date and time stamp on the dashcam footage shared on Twitter.

The vehicle involved is an FD-generation Honda Civic, which was shown being driven together with a Toyota Mark X and the camera vehicle. It was not clear from the video if the drivers of the trio of cars were already acquainted, though the ensuing crash saw both the camera car and the Mark X in front stop immediately after.

Given the footage, this appears to be a single-vehicle incident, fortunately with other other road user involved. Nonetheless, driving without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road is an offence according to Section 43 in Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The danger of driving in such a manner is clear, and it could have turned out worse. Where the crash eventually took place is on a road shared with the public, after all, and if one feels the need to cut across lanes in order to negotiate a bend, then it is being driven with too much speed. As for the crashed FD Civic, its driver appeared to apply the brakes well into the left-hand bend where the crash occurred.

When the car is already turning – especially at speed – there is weight transfer from one side of the vehicle to the other, and braking that late, that deep suggests the bend was tighter than the driver anticipated, and that also adds to the severity of the weight transfer, in this case taken to the point of no return.

Among driving enthusiasts, we all love to exercise our machines every now and then, but we must remember to take due care. When on any road shared with others, always drive with lots in reserve – your vehicle’s ability, and your own as a driver – which means to drive only as quickly as you can be certain of successfully taking corrective or evasive action.

Ultimately, to really exercise your vehicle and your skill, head over to a gymkhana or track day event. The hillside route is popular not just with enthusiasts but also as a tourist attraction that draws a broad cross-section of the public, and any such incident will lead to lane closures that will lead to congestion.

When these involve cars associated with enthusiasts, such as by being modified, attracts attention to any group of motoring enthusiasts, which will reflect in some way on the enthusiast community at large. Genting Highlands in particular has turned away groups of cars and motorcycles in the past.