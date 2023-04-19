In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 19 April 2023 12:58 pm / 2 comments

Motorists who are on balik kampung journeys this Hari Raya 2023 break will be able to enjoy free tolls for a total of four days, but electric car owners have it even better!

A few EV charger providers have announced free highway charging this Raya break. So not only will toll be free for them, juicing up their car batteries will be free too.

Shell Recharge ParkEasy

Shell Recharge (via the ParkEasy app) has announced that usage of its seven Shell Recharge highway chargers will be entitled to a 100% rebate from April 19 to May 3 2023.

You will have to pay for charging as per normal, but you will receive 100% of the amount you spent as a rebate after the campaign has ended.

The 7 stations that are involved are at:

Booking and payment for the charger can be made with Shell’s ParkEasy app. Don’t forget to use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.

TNB Electron

TNB’s EV charging brand TNB Electron has announced via the Go To-U app that it is partnered with that all TNB Electron charging stations will be free on April 19, 20, 21 and 24 for EV users. This is in sync with the free toll dates that the government has announced previously.

There are currently three TNB Electron chargers up and running:

To use these chargers, download the Go To-U app on iOS or Google Play.

JomCharge

JomCharge has announced that all its chargers on the PLUS highway will be free from April 21-24 2023.

The following is a list of free JomCharge chargers during Raya 2023:

Caltex Ayer Keroh (North Bound)

Caltex Ayer Keroh (South Bound)

Caltex Bukit Gantang (North Bound)

Caltex Bukit Gantang (South Bound)

Caltex R&R Skudai (South Bound)

BHPetrol R&R Skudai

MINI R&R Skudai – near Family Mart (South Bound)

Petronas Juru Layby (North Bound)

Petronas R&R Gunung Semanggol (South Bound)

Petronas Gambang (East Bound)

Petronas Pedas Linggi Layby (North Bound)

Petronas Gambang (West Bound)

JomCharge chargers are also available on Setel but it’s not clear at the moment if the chargers will be free on Setel as well. If you haven’t downloaded JomCharge yet, get it from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.