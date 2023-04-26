In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 April 2023 4:29 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia are BMW Motorrad’s uber grand touring motorcycles, the 2023 BMW K1600 GT and K1600 GTL. The K1600 GT is priced at RM174,500 while the K1600 GTL is tagged at RM183,500, with pricing excluding insurance and including a three-year warranty with roadside assistance.

The K1600 GT comes in two colour options – Black Storm Metallic along with Style Sport that features BMW’s Motorsport colours of light white, racing blue metallic and racing red. Meanwhile, the K1600 GTL is available in Black Storm Metallic and Gravity Blue Metallic (Style Exclusive) while the special Option 719 Meteoric Dust paint option is available for both BMW tourers.

Power for the K1600 comes from BMW’s liquid-cooled inline six-cylinder displacing 1,649 cc. The six-cylinder mill is good for 160 hp at 6,750 rpm with a peak torque of 180 Nm at 5,250 rpm while BMW Motorrad says the K1600 is capable of a maximum speed of 200 km/h.

Differentiating the K1600 GTL from its GT sibling is the inclusion of Audio System 2.0 which gives radio functions, equaliser sound profiles, and front speakers integrated into the fairing, along with the variant-exclusive top case. The list of riding conveniences is extensive and includes heated seats for both rider and passenger and heated handlebar grips.

Also included in the equipment list is adjustable.brake and clutch levers, and cruise control along with case holder, integral pannier cases in body colour, tyre pressure monitoring and smartphone tray with USB port. Optional on the previous model year K1600, Keyless Ride, central locking system, quickshifter and anti-theft alarm are now standard fitment.

The electronic riding aids include BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro and three riding modes -= Raid, Road and Dynamic. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Engine Brake Control (MSR), Hill Start Control Pro, as well as the Dynamic ESA Next Generation which comes with automatic suspension levelling is included, as is electric reverse assist.

Suspension is done with BMW Motorrad’s Duolever with central spring strut in front and Paralever in the rear with adjustable rebound stage damping and spring preload. Braking uses twin 320 mm discs with four-piston callipers in front with a single 320 mm disc and two-piston calliper in the rear.

Aside from the electronics riding suite, the K1600 also comes with a 10.25-inch TFT-LCD display and adaptive LED headlights that illuminates corners while riding. The K1600 carries a massive 26.5-litres of fuel in the tank, including a four litre reserve while curb weight with a full tank is listed at 358 kg, with seat height set at 750 mm.

GALLERY: 2023 BMW Motorrad K1600 GT