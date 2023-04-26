In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Mick Chan / 26 April 2023 7:17 pm / 0 comments

British supercar maker McLaren has unveiled its latest series production duo, the 750S Coupé and the 750S Spider. This succeeds its predecessor, the 720S Coupé that made its own debut six years ago in 2017, after which along came the Spider in December 2018.

Flagship supercars tend to be defined by their headline figures, and so one of the key statistics of the 750S Coupé and Spider are in the name – engine outputs are 750 PS and 800 Nm of torque from the M840T 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, sent to the driven wheels via a seven-speed gearbox.

McLaren notes that these outputs surpass the ICE figures of its earlier Ultimate Series model, the McLaren P1 which made 737 PS and 720 Nm from its combustion engine (913 PS and 900 Nm when combined with electric drive), and being a refresh of the 720S, the new 750S is purely internal combustion and RWD.

The changes may appear sparing on the surface, however McLaren notes that around 30% of components on the 750S are ‘new or changed’ relative to its predecessor. McLaren claims a 30 kg weight reduction for the 750S Coupé from the 720S to a dry weight of 1,277 kg (1,389 kg DIN), which the manufacturer says is 193 kg less than its closest competitor – which it hasn’t named, but most likely refers to its rival from Italy.

The weight reduction achieved has been attributed to the seats, wheels, instrumentation and glass; McLaren says the carbon-fibre shelled seats are 17.5 kg lighter than the standard items in the 720S, while the 10-spoke lightweight forged wheels – the lightest ever on a series-production McLaren, it says – save 13.8 kg. The driver’s instrument panel saves 1.8 kg, while the windscreen glass saves 1.6 kg.

The 750S Spider, specifically is just 49 kg heavier at 1,326 kg (dry) compared to its Coupé twin, and thus yields a best-in-segment power-to-weight ratio of 566 PS per tonne, says McLaren. The lighter Coupé does even better of course, with a ratio of 587 PS per tonne.

Thus, the aforementioned 750 PS/800 Nm 4.0 litre biturbo V8 propels the 750S Coupé from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 7.2 seconds, or 7.3 seconds for the Spider. Engine output gains for the 750S powerplant are achieved through higher-pressure turbochargers, higher-flow fuel pumps, lighter pistons, revised engine management and a new central-exit exhaust which saves 2.2 kg.

Changes to the chassis relative to the 720S bring softer springs in front (3% softer) and firmer springs at the rear (4% firmer), while the active and passive elements of the bespoke valve stack have been revised to improve ride comfort, roll control, steering feedback and cornering balance, says the supercar maker.

The new spring and damper design in the 750S offers yet more weight saving, by 2 kg. The vehicle-lift system in the 750S takes just four seconds, compared to the 10 seconds required by the 720S. Along with its 6 mm-wider front track width and new suspension geometry, the 750S gains front-end grip and becomes more agile as the car’s electro-hydraulic steering assistance system gets a new power assistance pump and a quicker steering ratio.

A track brake upgrade is available for the 750S, which brings 390 mm carbon-ceramic brake discs and monobloc calipers which McLaren says are 60% stronger and have four times the thermal conductivity, improving braking performance without a corresponding growth of the disc’s size or weight, while reducing brake fade and rate of wear. The flip side? The track-spec discs take seven months to manufacture.

Inside, the new driver instrument display has been mounted to move with the steering column, while the powertrain and handling mode controls are located on either side of the column, so the driver does not have to remove their hands from the steering wheel to make mode changes.

Included in the 750S is the McLaren Control Launcher, or MCL. This essentially saves the driver’s preferences for aero, handling, powertrain and transmission settings, saving these parameters for instant recall when the driver presses the MCL button.

For infotainment, the 750S gets a new Central Information Screen that offers camera feeds from the rear view camera as well as the surround view camera setup; phone pairing comes courtesy of Apple CarPlay.

Interior trim for the 750S brings Alcantara upholstery as standard, and a further two interior themes can be optioned; first is a Performance interior that combined Alcantara with Nappa leather, while the second, TechLux interior specification brings Nappa leather throughout the 750S cabin.

Black upholstery is standard with a selection of contrast stitching colours available, or a range of alternate colour schemes can be specified. Accompanying the upholstery is a dark metal trim finish, along with customisable ambient lighting. Above the standard exterior paint selection is the Elite colour range, and beyond these is the MSO bespoke specifications division, which customers can engage.

The order books for the McLaren 750S Coupé and Spider have opened, and Autocar reports that the new supercar will be priced from 250,000 pounds sterling (RM1.39 million) in the UK. Deliveries are expected to commence in September, and build slots for 2023 have all been spoken for, according to the magazine.

