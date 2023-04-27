A total of 14,514 summons was issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) during the Hari Raya celebration period. Running from April 18 to 25, the Aidilfitri Advocacy and Motorcycle Operation 2023 also saw 500 motorcycles seized.
According to JPJ Enforcement Division Deputy Director Datuk Lokman Jamaan, 51,039 motorcycles were examined while seizures were imposed on those with a licence, insurance and other offences. The operation was carried out at 291 locations across the nation.
Lokman said the main offences were not having a driving licence which saw 4,583 summons issued and expired road tax, with 2,600 summons, as reported by Bernama. These were followed. by not having insurance (2,364 summons), expired driving licence (168 summons), not wearing a helmet (160 summons) and running a red light (120 summons).
Comments
Wahh. Very good ‘first’ step. But all motorcycle so good ka? Good number plate? Side mirror semua ada? Ekzos semua cantik2
So about 28% of motorcycles with offences
No license, No active r/tax insurance
No need to get Fuel Subsidy
Whats the point of issuing samans when they will eventually offer discounts? People will continue to break the law and flaunt traffic rules if this practice continues.
YES!!!
Saman for you rempit!!
Saman for you “rider”!!
Saman for you underage unlicensed uneducated schoolkids punks!!
Saman for all of YOU…!!!
YES!!
Seize all these stupid asshole vehicle who treats their bike as toys and public road as their game playground!
SEIZE ALL your sorry ASS