In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 April 2023 12:13 pm / 4 comments

A total of 14,514 summons was issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) during the Hari Raya celebration period. Running from April 18 to 25, the Aidilfitri Advocacy and Motorcycle Operation 2023 also saw 500 motorcycles seized.

According to JPJ Enforcement Division Deputy Director Datuk Lokman Jamaan, 51,039 motorcycles were examined while seizures were imposed on those with a licence, insurance and other offences. The operation was carried out at 291 locations across the nation.

Lokman said the main offences were not having a driving licence which saw 4,583 summons issued and expired road tax, with 2,600 summons, as reported by Bernama. These were followed. by not having insurance (2,364 summons), expired driving licence (168 summons), not wearing a helmet (160 summons) and running a red light (120 summons).