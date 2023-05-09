In Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 9 May 2023 3:06 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) with its dealer partner MHV Autohaus has officially opened the first independent Das WeltAuto (DWA) used vehicle dealership in Malaysia, and this is located a short distance from the MHV Autohaus-operated Volkswagen Gombak.

This is the latest in a network that is now comprised of 11 Volkswagen dealerships in the country where Das WeltAuto is available, and in addition to Volkswagen Gombak, the network consists of Volkswagen outlets in Setia Alam, Puchong, Tebrau, Skudai, Juru, Alor Setar, Seremban, Glenmarie, Ipoh and Melaka.

Located along Jalan Gombak where Volkswagen Gombak is also situated, DWA Gombak occupies a land area of 18,500 square feet and can accommodate up to 55 cars, as well as a delivery that will house another two cars.

According to MHV Autohaus, there is no age limit to Volkswagen models which are eligible to be received by Das WeltAuto, however in order to be DWA-certified they must be a maximum of seven years of age, and they must pass the 133-point vehicle inspection which will be conducted and certified by Volkswagen technicians. Vehicles of brands other than Volkswagen may also be received by Das WeltAuto.

Should any replacement of parts be required, Volkswagen vehicles which are received by Das WeltAuto will use only genuine parts to ensure that the vehicle adheres to factory specifications. For further peace of mind, all Das WeltAuto cars are flood- and accident-free, and come with a complete proof of service at authorised Volkswagen service centres, says VPCM.

“This launch is a milestone for MHV Autohaus as it cements our pledge to becoming the country’s biggest DWA dealership, offering various Volkswagen models which has been thoroughly inspected by our team of experienced technicians,” said MHV Autohaus director Koh Sai Men.

“This opening validates our commitment in strengthening the DWA brand with our dealer partner. Customers can be assured knowing that they are investing in long-term reliability and in quality cars,” said VPCM managing director Erik Winter.

The Das WeltAuto global used car programme was first introduced to the Malaysian market in 2019, and the network also offers an online catalogue to enable browsing of the used vehicle inventory without having to travel to a physical location.

LINK: Das WeltAuto Malaysia website