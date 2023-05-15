In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MINI / By Danny Tan / 15 May 2023 1:30 pm / 1 comment

Here’s good news for both locals and tourists to Melaka. Seong Hoe Premium Motors, BMW Group Malaysia’s longest-serving dealer in the state, has unveiled a new MINI charging facility in Kota Syahbandar. The exact location is at the Bank of China, which junction is just 2km away from Jonker Street.

The facility consists of four parking lots with two Stellar 40 40kW DC chargers and two Nexus 22kW AC chargers. The DC fast charger replenishes your EV at a max rate of 40kW when one gun is in use or 20kW when there are two cars charging.

Powered by ChargeSini, users will be charged a minimum fee of RM5 upon booking confirmation. Charging rates for the DC charger is RM1.20 per kWh or RM0.80 per minute, whereas AC charging rates starts from RM0.07 per minute at 3.7kW to RM0.40 per minute at 22kW.

“We are seeing rising demand for not just electrified vehicles amongst our loyal customers in Melaka but also proper infrastructure to support them as well, especially amongst tourists who are visiting and exploring our rich heritage here during the weekends and long holidays. Together with BMW Group Malaysia, we are ever-ready to support the growing market for ‘Electrified Mobility in Malaysia’ and we are happy to have also partnered with leading smart EV charging provider ChargeSini to deliver on this commitment,” said Loy Suan Chiow, GM of Seong Hoe Premium Motors.

This new MINI charging facility is part of the 1,000+ charging facilities available under BMW Group Malaysia’s network to date. Access to over 400 of these chargers are through partnerships with ChargEV and Yinson Greentech, while the partnership with JomCharge enables access to over 100 charging facilities, plus Gentari with over 150 spots.

There are also around 160 locations from new partners such as Shell Recharge with ParkEasy, ChargeN’Go, ChargeSini, Go To-U and FlexiParking. Over 100 BMW i and MINI charging facilities are also available at most authorised dealerships and partnering venues across the Malaysia, with more to come as part of the company’s strategic infrastructure expansion plan set for the year ahead.