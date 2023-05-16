In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 May 2023 10:54 am / 5 comments

Click to enlarge

KTM has announced that train tickets for ETS and KTM Intercity for the second half of 2023 are now available for purchase. The online “gates” opened 10am yesterday for tickets from July 1 to December 31, 2023.

The railway operator says that you can buy the tickets via the KTMB Mobile app or on KTM’s official website, and pay electronically. The 2H 2023 train schedules for ETS and KTM Intercity are similar to the current schedule and you can check online or via the MyRailtime app.

With the announcement, KTM also published the dates for the hot holiday periods of the second half of the year, which are the school holidays (August 26 to September 3), Merdeka Day (August 31), Malaysia Day (September 16), Maulidur Rasul (September 28), Deepavali (November 12), the year end school holidays (December 16 to January 1) and Christmas (December 25).

By the way, ETS fares are flexible, which means they’re cheaper when bought earlier. Tickets during festivals and school holidays are hot cakes so buy early to avoid disappointment.