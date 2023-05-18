Transport minister Anthony Loke has announced the price of one-way air tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak will be subsidised so as not to not exceed RM300 beginning this Saturday (May 20, 2023), reports The Star.
Loke said the government will bear the cost of between RM5.8 million to RM11.4 million to subsidise one-way air tickets to lighten the burden of Sabahans and Sarawakians who want to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals.
“The discounted flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah will be applied three days before Kaamatan on May 27, 28 and 29,” Loke explained. “For flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak, the discounted rates will be applied three days before the Gawai festival on May 29, 30 and 31,” he added.
The discounted flight tickets will be available for purchase from all airline companies flying to Sabah and Sarawak, including AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air and MYAirline.
Comments
One way tickets is like asking Sabahans & Sarawakians to balik kampung and not come back. Why cannot Rm300 cover to & fro return back? So insincere offer from this phony Minister. And this offer was also forced down because our rakyat had vent their fury at him. Why do job half past 6 laa
Should restarts Feri Malaysia, passengers travel economically.
This is a good idea.
If want cheap subsidised travel, go for ferry.
Yes it would be slow (2 days travel), but it should be cheap (around RM100 per way).
Wish can enjoy cheap ticket for weekend holiday too
why not just ask for free to n fro? we citizens have the right to free travel during festive holidays.
It’s the tax payer subsidized. Not the government. National debts gonna increase. You decide whether this is the right way .
2 days subsidy only what about the other 363 days? Will be termahal giler. Disingenuous offer.
gomen can increase printing of money to increase & extend subsidies. subsidy is our right as citizens.
Agree, why should the taxpayers pay for this. Its not like the economy is booming and our salary is the same as in Singapore. Its their choice to live and study in peninsular. With the same concept, we should also subsidize bus/train tickets to all in peninsular.
Isnt MAS belongs to government? If not buy it for long term investment
Getting confused everyday now
Very confuse with Malaysian government policy.
Ah Lok was doing ok but lately the initiatives are quite bad… special number plate for EV lah.. subsidize ticket lah.. nothing long term beneficial to rakyat.
You just gave the airline an excuse to charge more than 300….
Gila punya kerajaan… CNY, Keamaatan dan Gawai mahu subsidi. Hari Raya tak mahu subsidi. Duit rakyat utk semua orang.
aik? bila cny subsidi?
majority parlimentary seats in Sabah and sarawak is won by GRS and GPS. ask these 2 parties to subsidize la.
Untuk CNY ada, kaamatan ada.. pasal apa utk Hari Raya tadak??
Shouldn’t one of airline companies be a low cost one? with subpar service still want to charge premium? such a bunch of hypocrites..