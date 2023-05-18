In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 18 May 2023 4:58 pm / 18 comments

Transport minister Anthony Loke has announced the price of one-way air tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak will be subsidised so as not to not exceed RM300 beginning this Saturday (May 20, 2023), reports The Star.

Loke said the government will bear the cost of between RM5.8 million to RM11.4 million to subsidise one-way air tickets to lighten the burden of Sabahans and Sarawakians who want to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals.

“The discounted flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah will be applied three days before Kaamatan on May 27, 28 and 29,” Loke explained. “For flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak, the discounted rates will be applied three days before the Gawai festival on May 29, 30 and 31,” he added.

The discounted flight tickets will be available for purchase from all airline companies flying to Sabah and Sarawak, including AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air and MYAirline.