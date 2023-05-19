In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 19 May 2023 1:05 pm / 16 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma makes its debut for the 2024 model year in North America, now using the TNGA-F global truck platform for body-on-frame construction models such as that used for the Tundra and Sequoia. Two bodystyles are offered on debut; a four-door Double Cab with a five-foot cargo bed, and a two-door, two-seater XtraCab with rear cabin storage and a six-foot cargo bed.

The Tacoma employs high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds for improved rigidity in its chassis compared to the previous-generation model, while aluminium is used in the upper body sections to help reduce weight. Frame crossmembers have been strengthened to gain durability and to accommodate roof-mounted payloads.

2024 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner, XtraCab two-door body

Here, the Tacoma roof comes with integrated attachment holes for ease of installing roof rack rails on all versions, and a new front cross member support adds rigidity and improves steering inputs for better steering and handling dynamics, says Toyota. Additionally, the rear frame end of the Tacoma gets an integrated high lift jack point.

A shift in the chassis configuration for the Tacoma is the adoption of coil spring rear suspension on most variants, while the leaf spring arrangement is still used for the SR, SR5, XtraCab and TRD PreRunner trim levels. All variants get front and rear disc brakes, with TRD variants receiving a larger front brake package, while those specified with the i-Force Max engine also gain a larger rear brake package.

Two engines are offered with varying outputs, starting with the 2.4 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine producing 228 hp and 329 Nm of torque for the base SR trim, while this engine in all other trim variants produces 278 hp and 430 Nm of torque in eight-speed automatic transmission versions. Six-speed manual versions get automatic rev-matching and anti-stall are rated at 270 hp and 420 Nm of torque.

Topping the powertrain range for the 2024 Tacoma is the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, where the 2.4 litre turbo petrol engine is mated with a 48 hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. This draws from a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery pack to yield a combined 326 hp and 630 Nm of torque, or nearly double the torque output of the outgoing model’s V6 engine.

Rear-wheel-drive variants feature and automatic limited slip differential while 4WD versions add an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high and low range and active traction control.

The TRD PreRunner, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter variants get an electronically controlled LSD, while the Limited variant get a full-time four-wheel-drive system with centre locking differential on the iForce Max-powered versions.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Multi-Terrain Select on the 2024 Tacoma functions in 4WD High and 4WD Low modes, where adjustable settings control wheel spin on a range of loose surfaces. A Crawl Control function serves as a low-speed, off-road cruise control where the vehicle maintains one of five selectable speeds, enabling the driver to focus on steering inputs.

For off-roading capability, the fourth-generation Tacoma can now be specified with a front stabiliser bar disconnect function for greater front axle articulation, increasing by 10% over the previous model. This will also be compatible with Toyota-approved lift kits, says the manufacturer.

In TRD Pro guise without the towing package, the 2024 Tacoma has approach, breakover and departure angles of 33.8 degrees, 23.5 degrees and 25.7 degrees respectively, with a maximum ground clearance of 279.4 mm.

Suspension on the Tacoma TRD Pro features TRD aluminium front upper control arms for reduced unsprung weight, and dampers are Fox internal bypass manual model Quick Switch 3 units that offer three levels of compression damping adjustment.

For infotainment, up to a 14-inch touchscreen display is available in the 2024 Tacoma, where Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is supported; a Qi wireless charging pad is included, along with a USB-C data and charging port integrated into the side of the display and two more USB-C charging ports for the front row.

Driver instrumentation is by a 12.3-inch digital screen offering four display styles on higher trim grades, while a seven-inch instrument cluster is specified on lower trim grades. Available is the JBL premium 10-speaker audio system that includes an externally coupled subwoofer and a JBL Flex portable speaker.

This detachable, portable speaker docks in the dashboard for charging and to serve as a centre speaker, offering up to six hours of mobile use, pairing with other Toyota JBL Flex portable speakers and can be submerged in up to three feet of water.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

All versions of the 2024 fourth-generation Tacoma come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, with features including a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beam and proactive driving assist.

Colours offered on the 2024 Toyota Tacoma include Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap, and Bronze Oxide, with an additional colour exclusive to the TRD Pro for the 2024 model year to be announced for the US market later in summer this year.