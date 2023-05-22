2023 BMW Motorrad S1000RR now in Malaysia, RM129,500 for Style Passion, RM149,500 for ‘M’ Sport

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 May 2023 12:36 pm / 0 comments

2023 BMW Motorrad S1000RR M Package

Getting its Malaysian introduction is the 2023 BMW Motorrad S1000RR superbike, priced at RM129,500 for the “Style Passion” base option. The other choice is the “M Package” which bumps the price up to RM149,500 with all prices on-the-road without insurance.

In 2021, the Style Passion option for the S1000RR was priced at RM121,500 while the M Package was tagged at RM138,500. There are only single colour options for the 2023 S1000RR in Malaysia – Style Passion in Racing Red and the M Package in Lightwhite with BMW M Sport graphics.

Accounting for the price difference between the Style Passion S1000RR and the M Package is carbon-fibre wheels. Other lightweight components for the M package include a lithium battery and racing footrests, as well as an ‘M’ seat with BMW Motorsports logo.

As with all BMW Motorrad ‘S’ series motorcycles, power comes from a liquid-cooled inline-four displacing 999 cc, with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW’s ShiftCam variable valve timing. Power output is rated at 210 hp at 13,500 rpm – a 3 hp increase over the 2021 model – with 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

Redline for the S1000RR is now set at 14,650 rpm, taking into consideration BMW Motorrad’s efforts in the World Superbike Championship. Improvements have also been made to the handling, with steering head angle reduced by half a degree and offset of the triple clamps reduced by three mm, serving to increase feedback and accuracy from the front wheel.

2023 BMW Motorrad S1000RR Style Passion

Further handling improvements come from the aerodynamics setup on the S1000RR, new winglets giving more downforce during acceleration and pushing the front wheel down on the tarmac while the taller windscreen gives the rider better protection at high speeds. The S1000RR’s tendency to wheelie is reduced, allowing for later braking and increased cornering stability.

Riders can now avail themselves to Brake Slide Assist and Slide Control which allows the S1000RR to be slid into corners using one of two preset drift angles. Using the steering angle sensor, the rear wheel is allowed to slip when braking into or accelerating out of a corner, enabling rear wheel drift until the preset limit is reached and traction control intervenes.

Other riding conveniences include four ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race – as well as BMW Motorrad Race ABS, Hill Start Control (HSC), Shift Assist Pro quickshifter and M GPS Laptrigger. A USB port is included while a shorter number plate holder with rear wiring harness optimised to delete the tail light and turn signals for racing purposes is standard.

Also included as standard is the Dynamic Package, inclusive of Riding Mode Pro, HSC Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Dynamic Damping Control (DDC). Adding to the equipment list is cruise control and heated handlebar grips.