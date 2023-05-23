China overtakes Japan as world’s top exporter of new cars – 1.07 million vehicles in first quarter of 2023

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, China has managed to overtake Japan as the world’s top exporter of new cars in the first quarter of 2023. Referring to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), exports grew by 58% from January to March to hit 1.07 million units.
By comparison, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) revealed Japan exported 950,000 vehicles during the same period, which represents a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase. China is also the world’s largest market for new vehicles after surpassing the United States in 2009.
The Chinese government has also been pushing to expand its domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry through incentives. This initiative aided China’s rise as an automotive exporting power of electrified cars, and in Q1 2023, exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include EVs, climbed 93% YoY to 380,000 units.
Belgium, Australia and Thailand were the biggest importers of Chinese-made NEVs. By company, Tesla’s China arm was the top exporter of NEVs with 90,000 units, followed by SAIC Motor with 50,000 units and BYD at 30,000 units.
Meanwhile, Russia was the top export destination for all Chinese-made vehicles in Q1 2023 with 140,000 units, more than triple when compared to a year earlier. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Toyota, Volkswagen and other automakers shut down Russian factories and exited the market, with Chinese automakers filling the void.
Comments
Habeslahh soon Jepun akan jual to China! Hahahaha!
you’re wrong. because the Chinese dont actually need Japanese tech. Why buy something outdated?
The chinese has already surpassed japanese. Japanese are too slow (stubborn) to adapt change. lately, scandals on regulation tests keep surfacing with “trusted” japanese car makers.
Just like the American and European cars,
Long time not no,1 already.
The western so slow (stubborn) to adapt change.
we dont buy american cars here (except Tesla).
European cars are also mere collectibles at this point. So yes, they have failed to be relevant to Malaysians.
China are clever in trade. They will not buy Japanese companies that is not beneficial to their business. They buy Proton also because of Lotus. They wanted Lotus, and Proton’s share were forced upon Geely.
Yalah, if not for Lotus, Proton would be so debt-ridden and probably dead now.
Thank you, comrade. You can trust zhongguo gongchandang to be victorious over the nihon shihonka.
well, its inevitable.
just like Chinese electronics has taken over the world.
EV’s are just larger electronics product today, so Chinese gonna take over as well. not suprising.
Yes, comrade. Trust Zhongguo Gongchandang to beat these bourgeois capitalists at their own game.
despite all the rejection from malaysian drivers (coz we B40), EV will continue to take over the automotive scene, replacing our old fossil burners. The longer we reject this change, the further we will lag behind other countries.
China numba one!
of course lah, takkan Malaysia numba one?
Kita numba 10 pun tak dapat.
dont say that so loud. Some Talibans cannot accept that Maresia is a nobody. Self inflated importance and arrogance only. katak bawah tempurung.
Who cares about Malaysia. The most corrupt country. All heil China!
Zhongguo Gongchandang salutes The Great Leader!
still better than Taliban right?
Iran & Saudi has already followed Zhongguo Gongchandang’s lead towards peace & prosperity. Don’t worry, comrade. Afghan will eventually follow.
As 90% of the battery production is in chinese hands, it’s no wonder at all.
Chinese EV manufacturers pay less for their batteries due to gouvernment subsidies and foreign manufacturers are forced to pay more.
in fact, Chinese EV battery tech has surpassed every other western tech. Even Tesla is buying Chinese battery tech to be used in their new models now.
Most early automobiles produced in Japan were produced under government subsidies also. Japan benefited from a large domestic market and found their feet and is where they are now.
China benefits from the biggest car market in the world and their automakers will find their feet too (if they have not already) and without unfair sanctions will dominate the car industry.
Actually, for imported cars hefty import fees have to be paid in China. It’s only a matter of time until the US and the EU will strike back on that.
When you go to any country in the world you will see 3 things from China. Chinese made goods, Chinese EVs and Chinese tourists.
and when you say you’re from Malaysia…
People will only think about 1MDB.
Whenever you scratch your b…s you’ll probably touch something made in China.
china can get ev from 30-40k ….here all talk cock only…what else bullshit wanna talk
we should remove all these nonsensical AP permit.
let local carmakers (p1 p2) compete in the global stage.
If their cars are garbage, then let them get punished by poor sales. We as consumers simply dont care. We can only gain from a healthy competition.
Like your idea but Malaysia got 3rd Best Crony Capitalism in the world not without merits because there are lots of free loaders to feed over the years while it makes us less competitive than our neighbors.
EU, Japan OUT
China IN
frankly, we can dislike China all we want. Shouting through loudspeakers and in political ceramah. but NOBODY CARE because on the global stage we are nobodies. We can forever syok sendiri thinking we are somebodies, but we just aren’t. If Malaysia disappears from the map, most people wont even realize it.
China is dominating the market. accept it.