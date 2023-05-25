Continue with drag racing strips says Ismail Sabri

In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 May 2023 12:06 pm / 9 comments

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob exhorted the government to continue the project to build a drag racing circuit in every Malaysian state. The project was announced in the 2023 Budget during Sabri’s tenure as Prime Minister.

In the budget, RM20 million was allocated for the construction of drag racing circuits to give youth the opportunity for involvement in motorsports in a controlled and safe environment, as reported by Bernama. Sabri said this would allow motorsports professionals to train the youth and develop new Malaysian motorsports talents.

“The lack of proper platforms and motorsports complexes is one of the sources of social issues amongst youth such as illegal racing, road hooliganism and loitering,” said Sabri. He suggested the Ministry of Youth and Sports visit completed drag strips in Terengganu and Johor to understand the intent of the project and the aspirations of youth towards motorsports.

“In Johor, the construction is a bare minimum with just the drag strip and safety fencing compared to Terengganu which has a higher cost for the construction of a grandstand,” Sabri said. “Meanwhile, for the Jempol, Negeri Sembilan drag strip that was completed last year in joint venture with the private sector, involved a cost of RM1.3 million for the local council and state government,” he added.

Yesterday, Minister of Youth and Sport Hannah Yeoh said in reply to a question from Kalabakan Member of Parliament Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy the proposal from the previous government to construct drag racing strip in every state would not be continued. Yeoh said this is due to the high maintenance cost as from the requirement for monitoring by specialists.