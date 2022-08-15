A plan to build a drag racing circuit in every state in Malaysia has been mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Speaking during the 2022 RXZ Members 4.0 Programme at the Terengganu International Drag Strip, Sabri said the proposal will be included in Malaysia’s 2023 Budget this October.
Reported by Bernama, Sabri said with the facility available, it would give youths the opportunity to participate in motor sports activities through proper channels. Via the programme, Sabri added, youth could gain knowledge, through training, courses and clinics and help in scouting new talents for participation in motor racing at the state and national level.
“So far, two drag circuits have been built, in Terengganu and Melaka,” said Sabri, adding the government always support activities by motoring clubs, especially in helping help those affected by hardship, such as flood victims. “Many motoring clubs are involved in charity work…During the flood, they helped to clean houses of flood victims…Perhaps we can organise (a gathering of riders) every year and the government can provide sponsorship,” Sabri said.
Comments
it sounds like an echo from an empty tin can.
the usual tricks before general election.
Remember Lowyat 2.0 ?
How many of those rental free outlets ..gone bust ?
How many r wishing they r in Lowyat ?( but cant afford,but gone bust by choosing an “easier way”.)
Now,we have the combat shit(ship) fiasco..somemore spend like Tan Sri Shamsiah can overprint money.
We wont be like Sri Lanka,but if the shit continues..we r not far off either.
The fact that PT is reporting this… shows you who they are.
Election coming.
“If you want to race in the real world, try your local track.
Make sure your car is safety inspected and always wear your helmet and your seatbelt.”
On normal road, it’s reckless speeding, beyond regulated speed limit.
Trims kaseh PM Sabrikor for giving a legal outlet for the young to vent some steam. Thru this we might even unearth hidden Takumi Fujiwaras of cubcais.
#HiddenMotakumi #BetterNation4Youth
FACEPALM!
Why even report this stuff?
Circuits do not hinder ppl from being brainless. Fact.
Lol…
retarded.
LoL drag circuit… Straight line.. you see mat rempits suffice with only straight line? Useless PM talk useless stuff. How about how to stimulate foreign investment in Malaysia to better our currency so that we can afford proper bikes instead of kapchais in the first place?
why our PM and government never do proper things?
Create projects. That how they make money!
RM6 billion LCS scandal and this clown is touting drag racing circuits. Sohai
yeehaw! why stop there? lets have a malaysia NASCARn daytona and Indy 500 series too
Do we really need it? The money you are going to save from petrol subsidiary by exploiting T20 will be used in this meaningless activities? Balik mkn telur penyu!
Why not spend the money on education instead!!?? Taxpayers money should not be used on such frivolous things! With this and lowering the age of food delivery riders to 18, our country will be soon filled with rempits and food delivery riders!
The most irrelevant PM announcing the most irrelevant policy.
Here we go again more useless projects that don’t bring any benefit except for their own pockets. In few years time the circuits will be all in ruined and the govt. will spend more money to rescue them, go on and on this nonsense.
Waste of public money , kindly use it for better quality of healthcare service , more doctors, better quality medice , better health care equipments ect .
How many Billion this time PM..?
Banned pig selling in malaysia.
Build more sepang tracks.