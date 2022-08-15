In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 August 2022 8:07 am / 23 comments

A plan to build a drag racing circuit in every state in Malaysia has been mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Speaking during the 2022 RXZ Members 4.0 Programme at the Terengganu International Drag Strip, Sabri said the proposal will be included in Malaysia’s 2023 Budget this October.

Reported by Bernama, Sabri said with the facility available, it would give youths the opportunity to participate in motor sports activities through proper channels. Via the programme, Sabri added, youth could gain knowledge, through training, courses and clinics and help in scouting new talents for participation in motor racing at the state and national level.

“So far, two drag circuits have been built, in Terengganu and Melaka,” said Sabri, adding the government always support activities by motoring clubs, especially in helping help those affected by hardship, such as flood victims. “Many motoring clubs are involved in charity work…During the flood, they helped to clean houses of flood victims…Perhaps we can organise (a gathering of riders) every year and the government can provide sponsorship,” Sabri said.