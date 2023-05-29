KL-Karak Highway to be widened with additional lanes this year – works expected to be completed by 2026

The works ministry has confirmed parts of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) will be widened with additional lanes beginning this year, NST reports. This comes after the government agreed to the proposal put forth last year, which included the construction of a new tunnel at Genting Sempah.
According to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, the concessionaire for the KLK, ANIH, is expected to begin works in the third quarter of this year after the design for the RM2.1 billion project is finalised.
“The works ministry has approved the proposal to widen the KLK which will be carried out by ANIH Bhd and the project is expected to be completed in 2026. The 45.3 km stretch between the Gombak toll plaza and the Mempaga intersection (Central Spine Road) in Bentong will be widened,” said Abdul Rahman.
In detail, the stretch between the Gombak toll plaza and Bukit Tinggi will be widened from the existing three lanes to four lanes on both sides, while the two lanes between Bukit Tinggi and the Bentong toll plaza will be expanded to three lanes.
As for the new tunnel at Genting Sempah, it will be built next to the eastbound tunnel from Pahang and feature two lanes. The job scope will also include new street lights be installed along the highway.
Abdul Rahman said these initiatives are meant to make the KLK more comfortable, fast and efficient for road users, as well as addressing the issue of congestion, especially during festive seasons, public holidays and weekends.
“The ministry is aware of the complaints by the people who have to spend long hours on the road to return to their respective hometowns during the festive season. Severe traffic congestion often occurs during peak hours leading up to festivals, public holidays and weekends. In order to provide convenience to the public, especially motorists who frequently use the stretch, the government sees the road widening works as an effort to provide comfort to the people in the future,” he said.
Comments
This is how you prolong a concession. Learn from the expert.
Why need specially build? They just need to do contra-flow during seasonal period. When ECRL is ready, many can travel using train
In Malaysia, no matter how many lanes, confirm jam.
Look at Puchong, now total 11 lanes (or more, I don know) also jam, not to mention flood
the stretch near Bentong, jams regularly.
And on Sunday evenings, the stretch back towards KL, jams for a few kilometres.
Abusing emergency lane huh. Tangkap and Saman Kaw-Kaw. Everybody is rushing, not just them.
Should widen bottelneck roads.. Bentong/Raub/guamusang and so on
I was using KLK almost every month, sad to see more and more deforestation due to ECRL project. I suppose more green will turn to grey due to this initiative later. The price we pay for modernization. Hopefully we could plant some trees to preserve the nature
ECRL already in progress, if finished I think it will reduce the traffic. I strongly feel they should built another highway connecting Pahang and Negri Sembilan, traffic flow from Negri Sembilan to East Coast can be diverted that way. Or else double track from Gemas to Tumpat but that may not be economically feasible.
wait so they built an entire ecrl train system to simply revert and cater to car culture? my goodness leave existing roads as is and make people ride the train! idgi you don’t want to be stuck in traffic then the alternative is already being built. sigh…anything to cater to these highway concessions i guess. sickening.
in before “not every family will be able to afford the train/people usually bring back a bunch of stuff back to their kampungs” well then wouldn’t the feasibility study done predict this already? like it’s one of the other lah. build the train or widen the highway. but doing both? our non existent money is really just being thrown away at this point. not to mention when the road eventually reverts back to 2 lanes what do you think is going to happen? even worse traffic duuuhh.
Bijok… pahtu sambung lg 30 tahun. Ecrl dah nak siap