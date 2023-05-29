KL-Karak Highway to be widened with additional lanes this year – works expected to be completed by 2026

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 May 2023 11:28 am / 10 comments

The works ministry has confirmed parts of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) will be widened with additional lanes beginning this year, NST reports. This comes after the government agreed to the proposal put forth last year, which included the construction of a new tunnel at Genting Sempah.

According to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, the concessionaire for the KLK, ANIH, is expected to begin works in the third quarter of this year after the design for the RM2.1 billion project is finalised.

“The works ministry has approved the proposal to widen the KLK which will be carried out by ANIH Bhd and the project is expected to be completed in 2026. The 45.3 km stretch between the Gombak toll plaza and the Mempaga intersection (Central Spine Road) in Bentong will be widened,” said Abdul Rahman.

In detail, the stretch between the Gombak toll plaza and Bukit Tinggi will be widened from the existing three lanes to four lanes on both sides, while the two lanes between Bukit Tinggi and the Bentong toll plaza will be expanded to three lanes.

As for the new tunnel at Genting Sempah, it will be built next to the eastbound tunnel from Pahang and feature two lanes. The job scope will also include new street lights be installed along the highway.

Abdul Rahman said these initiatives are meant to make the KLK more comfortable, fast and efficient for road users, as well as addressing the issue of congestion, especially during festive seasons, public holidays and weekends.

“The ministry is aware of the complaints by the people who have to spend long hours on the road to return to their respective hometowns during the festive season. Severe traffic congestion often occurs during peak hours leading up to festivals, public holidays and weekends. In order to provide convenience to the public, especially motorists who frequently use the stretch, the government sees the road widening works as an effort to provide comfort to the people in the future,” he said.