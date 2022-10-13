In Local News / By Mick Chan / 13 October 2022 12:24 pm / 0 comments

The works ministry has announced that the government has agreed to the proposal for the widening of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway on the eastbound stretch, for additional lanes from the Gombak toll plaza to the Bentong toll plaza.

This is in order to accommodate the increased traffic flow and mitigate congestion that often occurs on the highway towards the East Coast, and a new tunnel will also be constructed in Genting Sempah to help ease traffic congestion as well, the ministry added.

Further upcoming highway upgrading works will also include the construction of flood barriers along Phase 1 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) due to frequent flooding on the highway.

These highway upgrading works have taken into account the restructured toll rates that will be lower from October across six highways, which were announced following the official launch of the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), while additional concession agreements are being finalised, the works ministry said.