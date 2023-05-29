Lorry driver involved in NKVE road rage arrested

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 May 2023 10:11 am / 19 comments

A lorry driver involved in a road rage incident on the approach to the NKVE Subang toll plaza on Thursday (May 25) has been arrested the following day on Friday (May 25), said Petaling Jaya police assistant commander Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Majid, The Star reported.

“We initially detected a video about the road rage incident on social media on the same day and started our investigations. The video shows a trailer truck driving recklessly and weaving through traffic. The lorry is also seen coming to a complete halt and blocking traffic along the Federal Highway and the exit to the Subang toll plaza,” Mohamad Fakhrudin said.

Both drivers involved have been identified, and the lorry driver has been arrested on Friday after a urine test for the lorry driver returned positive for methamphetamines, and the assistant commander of police added that the lorry driver has been remanded under May 30 for further investigation.

The police have classified the case as a case of reckless driving and consumption of dangerous drugs, Mohamad Fakhrudin said, adding a reminder for all road users to always abide by traffic regulations to avoid accidents. “We will not compromise with anyone who drives in a dangerous manner,” he said, adding that stern action will be taken against those who break the law.