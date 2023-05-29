Lorry driver involved in NKVE road rage arrested

A lorry driver involved in a road rage incident on the approach to the NKVE Subang toll plaza on Thursday (May 25) has been arrested the following day on Friday (May 25), said Petaling Jaya police assistant commander Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Majid, The Star reported.
“We initially detected a video about the road rage incident on social media on the same day and started our investigations. The video shows a trailer truck driving recklessly and weaving through traffic. The lorry is also seen coming to a complete halt and blocking traffic along the Federal Highway and the exit to the Subang toll plaza,” Mohamad Fakhrudin said.
Both drivers involved have been identified, and the lorry driver has been arrested on Friday after a urine test for the lorry driver returned positive for methamphetamines, and the assistant commander of police added that the lorry driver has been remanded under May 30 for further investigation.
The police have classified the case as a case of reckless driving and consumption of dangerous drugs, Mohamad Fakhrudin said, adding a reminder for all road users to always abide by traffic regulations to avoid accidents. “We will not compromise with anyone who drives in a dangerous manner,” he said, adding that stern action will be taken against those who break the law.
Comments
Jail him. He could have caused a nasty accident.
So the guess was correct
One high on drugs (truck)
One high on musics (car)
“I got kids and wife to take care of, I can’t be in jail, I am sorry I am wrong”
Bullshit, got family then take drugs, very rich is it ?
Kudos to PDRM
how about road bully driving Honda HRV BPX 2215? when will he be arrested?
Already hauled to Balai for questioning and a summons was issued lah
im actually surprised that the car’s owner and his/her extended history has not been viral by now
Good !!! Jail him 10 years minimum. Revoke his licence. Make an example out of him.
science proven dope substance abused is 1000 percent more dangerous than alcoholics navigating a road vehicle
logistic freight haulage truck fleet tycoon may anytime replaces these fallen drivers, problem never solved
Good riddance. One idiot cum futur killer is out. We need more road users to report especially on bad lorry/bus drivers. Imagine how much damage he would made. All cars must have dashcams.
Kudos to PDRM. Saw the vid and couldn’t believe my eyes this brazen act of terrorism can happen on our roads. Pray the authorities will mete out the harshest sentence since there’s also narcotics involved.
we need to know WHY the lorry only targeted the driver with the dashcam.
True, but the intention to KILL overlap the ” WHY “.
Well done PDRM
i think they should add a charge of attempted murder considering the destructive damage the lorry can do to a car
Good riddance. And please sentence him to long jail time.
Serve him right! Not only lorry drivers, alot of car drivers act the same when kena honk, terus ego tercabar and go into rage mode
Sad, he didn’t desurf it, pray 4 him