MyLesen B2 license assistance programme launched – RM2.7m allocation for 9k people from the B40 group

31 May 2023

Transport minister Anthony Loke and minister of home affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution launched the national level MyLesen B2 programme in Sungai Petani, Kedah yesterday.

The MyLesen B2 programme is a government initiative to offer 9,000 people from the B40 group assistance in obtaining the B2 class motorcycle license. RM2.7 million has been allocated for this purpose under Budget 2023, and the cost of tests and lessons is RM300 per candidate.

The Sungai Petani event saw the first batch of 306 candidates from the B40 group, students, OKU and special needs students taking part.

Loke said that the government intends to expand the MyLesen programme to include the public service vehicle (PSV) license and Class E license for buses.