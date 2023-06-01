2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE gets new livery

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2023 1:29 pm / 0 comments

Getting a colour and graphics update for next year is the 2024 Ducati Hypermotard RVE, the interim model between the Hypermotard 950 and the Hypermotard SP. In Malaysia, the Hypermotard RVE is priced at RM90,900 in 2023, while the Hypermotard 950 and the Hypermotard SP are tagged at RM85,900 and RM128,900, respectively.

For 2024, the Hypermotard RVE gets what Ducati calls “Graffiti Livery Evo” livery, inspired by street art. Using water slide decals, the new livery covers the entire Hypermotard, giving the bike an airbrushed look.

In the engine room things remain unchanged, with the Hypermotard’s 937 cc Testastretta 11 V-twin. Power is claimed to be 114 hp at 9,000 rpm with 98 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm with the engine being Euro 5 compliant.

Setting the Hypermotard RVE apart from the base model Hypermotard 950 is the inclusion of an up-and-down quickshifter. Suspension is done in front with fully-adjustable Marzocchi 43 mm diameter upside-down forks while the rear gets a preload and damping adjustable Sachs monoshock.

Brembo does the braking with radial-mount twin four-piston callipers on the front wheel with 320 mm diameter floating brake discs. Electronic riding aids fitted to the Hypermotard 950 RVE includes cornering ABS with a slide by brake function that allows for rear wheel entry into corners, three ride modes, traction control and wheelie control.

All riding information is displayed on a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD and two optional accessory packages are available for purchase – the Sport package with titanium sleeve Termignoni silencers and the Style package with carbon fibre tank guard, passenger grab handles and soft tank bag.

Seat height on the Hypermotard RVE is set at 870 mm while 14.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and wet weight is listed as 200 kg.