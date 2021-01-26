In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 January 2021 3:42 pm / 0 comments

As a variant of the Bologna firm’s motard range of motorcycles, the 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE is now in Malaysia, priced at RM80,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The Hypermotard 950 Concept was first shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este show in Italy in 2019, where it won the ‘Concept Bikes: New Design and Prototypes by Manufacturers and Independents’ category before coming to market as the Hypermotard 950 RVE.

Taking the underpinnings of the Hypermotard 950, the Hypermotard 950 RVE slots into the Ducati catalogue between the base model and the top-of-the-range Hypermotard 950 SP. Carrying the 937 cc Testastretta 11 V-twin, the Hypermotard 950 RVE produces 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque, with 80% of that torque available at 3,000 rpm.

The 950 RVE is further differentiated from the base Hypermotard 950 with the inclusion of an up-and-dwn quickshifter and wheels covered in a two-tone pattern. The electronic riding aids of the Hypermotard 950 RVE includes cornering ABS with a slide by brake function that allows for rear wheel entry into corners, ride modes, traction control and wheelie control.

Suspension on the 950 RVE is done with fully-adjustable Marzocchi 45 mm diameter upside-down forks in front and adjustable preload and damping Sachs monoshock in the rear. Brembo does the braking with radial-mount twin four-piston callipers on the front wheel with 320 mm diameter floating brake discs.

Seat height on the Hypermotard 950 RVE is set at a motard-like 870 mm while 14.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and wet weight is listed as 200 kg. Finally, setting the Hypermotard 950 RVE apart from the Hypermotard 950 and 950 SP is special “Graffiti” graphics, which feature ultra-thin decals, giving the bodywork an “airbrushed finish.”