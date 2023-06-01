Smartlane activated for Elite Highway USJ-Seafield stretch – emergency lane can be used every morning

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2023 10:05 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

PLUS has announced the activation of a ‘Smartlane’ for the Elite Highway stretch of USJ to Seafield. Specifically, the public pilot is from KM8.1 to KM6.1, northbound, starting from today (June 1) till August 31. The Smartlane will be in effect from 6.30 am to 9.30 am, Monday to Sunday except public holidays.

During this period, the leftmost lane, which is the emergency lane, will be opened to traffic as an additional lane to increase capacity and help smoothen traffic flow.

“When the SmartLane is activated, highway users are allowed to temporarily enter and drive on the emergency lane as a measure to increase lane capacity before being directed to re-enter the main highway lanes to continue their journey. However, highway users are strictly prohibited from using the shoulder/emergency lanes at other locations where no SmartLane is activated,” said Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz, PLUS senior GM of operations.

Click to enlarge

“Based on PLUS’ study and records, the convergence of traffic and the slight uphill terrain contribute to high traffic volume and slower movement on that particular stretch. Therefore, PLUS’ proactive step to conduct a public pilot of the SmartLane in the area is aimed at reducing traffic congestion faced by the public during peak hours on working days on the Elite Highway, while helping us improve our service level on the highway,” he added.

There will be monitoring by the police, JPJ and PLUS Ronda teams, as well as traffic signs and additional tow trucks at the location in case of emergencies.

“On average, approximately 75,000 vehicles ply the USJ-Seafield stretch on the Elite Highway every day. Out of that number, 58% use the stretch simultaneously during peak hours in the morning,” Mohd Yusuf said, adding that the SmartLane is expected to reduce travel time during peak hours if there are no incidents such as accidents or vehicle breakdowns.